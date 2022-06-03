Benue Governorship: CSO Sues APC, Wants Aondoakaa Prosecuted For Violating Court Judgment

The Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency has taken the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Mike Aondoakaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over violation of Supreme Court judgement.

In the suit, the plaintiff is asking for the prosecution of the former AGF for flouting the apex court’s judgement which barred him from contesting election into public office for 10years.

The plaintiff joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The CSO prayed the court to determine the following questions: Whether having regard to the decision of the Supreme Court, delivered on 10th December, 2021, the former AGF is entitled to vie for, public office in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group also prayed the court to order that the Former Attorney General of the Federation, cannot indicate interest in, or participate in any processes designed to produce an occupant of a public office in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The CSO asserted that the conduct of Mr Aondokaa in indicating interest, purchasing the expression of interest and nomination the 2nd Defendant to vie for the office of Governor of Benue State under the Platform of the APC, is in contravention and contemptuous of the decision of the Supreme Court.