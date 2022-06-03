Extradition: Court Grants Abba Kyari’s Request To File More Evidence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against the Federal Government in a suit seeking to extradite him to the United States of America for trial on criminal charges.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request on Thursday following a motion on notice file by counsel to Kyari, Nureni Jimoh.

Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had in the suit prayed the court to allow his client to bring additional documentary exhibits in his bid to stop his extradition to the U.S.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Pius Akuta, however, opposed the request on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained DCP.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo granted the request of Kyari to add further documentary exhibits to his defence to prove his case before the court.

The judge said that the court would have ample opportunity to determine the value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed June 3 for a definite hearing in the extradition suit.

Nigerian authorities are seeking to extradite Kyari at the request of the American government to face trial in his indictment for alleged internet fraud by a Nigerian, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.