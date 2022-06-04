2023 Elections: INEC To Sensitise Nigerians Against Vote-Buying, Other Vices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to sensitise Nigerians against vote-buy and other forms of malpractices ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement on Friday during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Apart from the sensitisation against vote-buying, he said INEC would focus on other election administrations such as logistics, training, voter education, technology, inclusivity measures and security, among others.

Yakubu explained that this became necessary following the unveiling of the reviewed regulations and guidelines for the conduct of general elections, with the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022.

“On several occasions, the commission has assured Nigerians that we are finalising the regulations and guidelines for the elections,” he said. “I am glad to announce that the document is ready and will be presented to Nigerians shortly.”

According to the INEC chief, the electoral umpire has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 polls nine months ahead of the elections, with the release of the regulations and guidelines and earlier publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023.

He stressed that the ICCES would continue to play a critical role and extended the appreciation of the electoral umpire to all security agencies for their support.

Besides the general elections, the INEC chief also spoke about their preparations for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, as well as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Read the full text of the remarks of Professor Yakubu at the meeting below: