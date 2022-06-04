30-Year-Old Vigilante Set Ablaze By Mob In Abuja After Argument With Cleric – Police

A 30-year-old vigilante, Ahmad Usman, has been set ablaze around Tippa garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the police said.

The incident occurred at about 1pm after Usman got into an argument with a cleric whose name is yet unknown.

“The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilized by the clergy numbering about 200,” a statement signed by police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said.

READ ALSO: Student Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Policeman In Ogun

“Upon the receipt of this information, a quick intervention team comprising of The Surveillance and Ambush team of the Command attached to the Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued suffering severe degrees of burn and taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a Doctor on call.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the situation, while monitoring and surveillance of the area continues. Residents are therefore urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday psc while warning against the indiscriminate act of self-help in obtaining justice known as Jungle justice, stated that adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of this crude and dastardly act.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”