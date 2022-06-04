Bala Mohammed Gets PDP Ticket To Rerun For Bauchi Governorship

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Mohammed had been in the race for the PDP presidential ticket which he lost to Atiku Abubakar.

He emerged the governorship candidate at a fresh primary conducted in the state following the withdrawal of former candidate, Ibrahim Kashim.

Mohammed was the sole candidate for the election as delegates from 20 local government areas cast their ballot.

Reacting to his victory, Mohammed said he has put the presidential primary behind him and is ready to work for the success of the party from top to bottom.