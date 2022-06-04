Bandits Kidnap 14 In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

At least 14 people have been kidnapped by bandits at Iri Station community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, but a community leader, Ahmed Musa, told Channels Television that the bandits in their large numbers stormed the community at about 4am on Saturday and opened fire , shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

He said the bandits kidnapped 14 residents of the community away to their camp inside the forest at Kutura and Kurmin Wali, where they normally keep their hostages.

READ ALSO: Kaduna PDP Delegate Shares N7m With Community, Less Privileged

He however said that security agencies including the Navy School in Kachia have been notified of the attack and the location of the bandits, with a view that they will help to rescue the victims and clear the bandits from the identified forest.

Meanwhile, as a result of the attack, residents of the community have fled from their homes for fear of being kidnapped by the marauding bandits.