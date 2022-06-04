Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit In Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will today Saturday travel to Ghana, the Presidency announced on Saturday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement.

He explained that the President is scheduled to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region, which will hold in Accra.

“The summit which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule,” Adesina stated.

“The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.”

According to him, President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar.

The President is expected back in the country the same day at the end of the summit, Adesina added.