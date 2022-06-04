Dip In Power Supply Due To Partial Shutdown Of Oben Gas Plant – FG

The Federal Minister of Power has blamed the current dip in electricity generation on the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant.

A statement signed by spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Power, Malam Isa Sanusi, noted that the plant was shutdown to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

“The incidence unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing,” the statement said.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”