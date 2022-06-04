INEC Says Sensitive Election Materials No Longer To Be Kept With CBN

The Chairman of the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says sensitive electoral materials will in the meantime no longer be routed through the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also specifically notes that, beginning from the Ekiti State Governorship election, INEC will not keep its sensitive materials with the CBN.

According to him, this decision is to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined up Elections are not compromised

The INEC Chairman stated this while responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue in Abuja.

Several individuals and groups have raised serious concern about the sanctity of Elections materials kept with the CBN, after stories about the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, indicating interest to contest for the country’s presidential seat hit the airwaves in recent months.