Northern Governors Ask APC To Zone Presidential Ticket To South

Governors of the All Progressives Congress from the northern region have asked the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

In a statement signed by 11 Governors, they said it was a question of honour for the APC.

The Governors asked all Northern aspirants in the race to withdraw in the national interest.

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate,” the Governors said.

