Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants Meet Buhari In Abuja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari met with presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Saturday.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been in the news recently for his comments at a campaign event in Abeokuta, was also present.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

READ ALSO: APC Not Happy With Tinubu’s Outburst In Abeokuta, Says Adamu

Earlier, National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, said none of the party’s presidential aspirant have been disqualified.

Chairman of the party’s presidential screening committee, John Oyegun, had on Friday said only 13 of the 23 aspirants were cleared after its scrutiny.

But speaking to reporters on Saturday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Adamu suggested all 23 were still in contention regardless of the screening committee’s verdict.

“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified,” Adamu said. We have the report. It’s like sitting for an exam. And even if you pass, there is a grading; there is first class, second class upper, second class lower, and a pass.

“The President has invited all of them to dinner today.”

See more photos from the meeting: