APC Set For Third Straight Victory Since 2015 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set for its third victory since 2015.

He stated this during a meeting at the State House Abuja that drew in attendance members of the APC National Advisory Council, where he appraised the series of consultations held so far towards getting a widely acceptable presidential standard-bearer.

“I am pleased to inform you that those meetings have been fruitful and indicative of a party that is prepared and marching towards a third straight victory since 2015, at the presidential polls,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

“I am optimistic that the outcome of this consultation with the National Advisory Council will in addition to sharpening our focus, help to fortify the positive democratic principles, practices and culture that already exists within the party system.

“In the course of these consultative processes, I have already met separately with the Progressive Governors and with all our eminent members who are aspiring to become the Presidential flag bearer for our party during the 2023 elections.”

