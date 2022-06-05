Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Call For Perpetrators Of Owo Attack To Be Brought To Justice

A former vice president Atiku Abubakar and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Tinubu and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi have expressed sadness over the attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State, and called on security agencies to get to the bottom of the matter.

They said this in separate statements issued on Sunday, hours after the incident at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo left scores dead and several others injured.

In a tweet on his official handle, Atiku also sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Owo as well as the Catholic church in Nigeria over the attack.

“I condemn the attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital. My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer said.

“I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the criminals and bringing them to justice. I condole with the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria.

“I pray that someday, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes.”

Similarly, Tinubu described the attack as “reprehensible” according to a statement released by his media office.

“Today’s attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State is reprehensible in every sense of the word. There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our nation,” the former Lagos State Governor said.

“No one can discern the darkness in the mind of those that would kill people who were merely engaged in the harmless practice of their faith. The only thing that can be said for sure is that these perpetrators are evil and that they should be subjected to the full measure of the law and justice.”

He also extended his condolences to the victims’ families and the government of Ondo State.

“I ask all Nigerians to stand and commiserate with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the families of the victims of the attack, and indeed the people of Owo and Ondo State. I too mourn and extend condolences with the pastors and leaders of St. Francis Catholic Church,” the statement added.

For Obi, the incident is a pointer that Nigerians must work together to save the country.

“What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“I sympathise with the victims’ families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people, and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.”