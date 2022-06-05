Kaduna Vigilance Service Intercepts 15 Bags Of Cannabis From Suspected Drug Traffickers

Members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service have intercepted 15 bags of cannabis and a motorcycle from suspected drug traffickers in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while handing over the illicit substances to the representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in his office, the commander of the Kaduna state Vigilance Service, Retired Brigadier General Umar Ibrahim, said the seizures were made by his men following a tip off about the nefarious activities of the drug traffickers in Ikara local government.

He explained that no arrest was made as the suspects upon sighting his men took to their heels , abandoning the 15 bags of the hard substances behind which they were loading on a motorcycle.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Commander, Operations and Investigation of NDLEA, Kaduna state Command, Adetula Lawal described the seizures as evidence of collaboration among the sister agencies to make Kaduna safer for all from all forms of drug abuse and trafficking.

He, however, sought the collaboration and cooperation of the public in the anti drug war, insisting that this is a task for all citizens.