Owo Church Attack: Afenifere Accuses FG Of Monopolising Security

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has condemned the attack on a church in Ondo State, accusing the Federal Government of monopolising the nation’s security architecture.

Gunmen had stormed the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of the state, killing many and injuring others, with many Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, condemning the act.

Shortly after the incident, Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Sola Ebiseni, said the attack is a “deliberate show at testing the self-defence strength of the Yoruba people in resisting the importation of the horrible culture of violence into our land”.

“In all of these, the Federal Government of Nigeria, which against federal precepts, continues to monopolise security and its architecture, have proven most helpless and irresponsible in securing life and property, an irrefutable sign of the failure of the Nigerian State.”

The association called on the world to “hold the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for the ensuing consequences of this deliberate assault on the will of the Yoruba people for peace in our land in our unstoppable strives for development matching with the rest of the civilised world”.

Afenifere’s spokesman said the attack is coming a week after the Methodist Church Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche, was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen and freed after N100 million was paid as ransom.