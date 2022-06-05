‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’: Akeredolu Saddened By Owo Attack, Vows To Hunt Down Assailants

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed sadness over Sunday’s attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and vowed to hunt down the masterminds of the assault.

He said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, shortly after the attack which killed many.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” Governor Akeredolu said.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.”

The governor, who commiserated with the families of the victims, vowed to fish out the culprits.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” the statement added.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.”

Governor Akeredolu called for the people to remain calm, assuring them that “security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom”.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday.

The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

"I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom." Akeredolu said.

