Police Demote Officer Caught In Viral Tiktok Video
The police officer caught singing and dancing to a cult song in a viral Tiktok video, Isaac Mathew, has been demoted from the rank of corporal to constable.
Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.
He said the demotion followed the outcome of an orderly room trial of the offender and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of discreditable conduct, promoting secret cults as well as the violation of the social media policy of Nigeria Police Force.
Mathew, who was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command, was seen in a viral Tiktok video on May 7 dressed in full police uniform, singing, dancing, and brandishing an AK-47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.
The Force spokesman said other disciplinary cases of unprofessional conduct by officers in encounters with members of the public are also being looked into in line with the current police administration’s goal of ensuring a transparent, accountable, and proactive policing system in Nigeria.
According to him, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline, and the ideals of the Force.
PRESS RELEASE
CULTISM: POLICE APPROVE PUNISHMENT OF REDUCTION IN RANK FOR CORPORAL CAUGHT IN TIKTOK VIDEO
The Nigeria Police Force has approved the punishment of reduction in rank from Corporal to Constable for Isaac Mathew attached to Ebonyi State Police Command. The officer was caught in a viral TikTok video on May 7, 2022, dressed in full Police uniform while singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.
This decision follows the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the concerned officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP) of Nigeria Police Force.
The Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public. Meanwhile, orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, therefore charges all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force. He further charges them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, and enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve.
CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA