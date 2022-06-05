Police Order Investigation Into Owo Church Attack, Move To Fortify Community

The Ondo State Police Command has ordered an investigation into the attack on a Catholic church in Owo town, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command Odunlami Funmilayo, hours after assailants killed many and injured several others at St Francis Catholic Church on Sunday.

‘…the CP has equally ordered Forensic Investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are on deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state,” the spokesman said in the Sunday statement.

While narrating how the incident happened, the police image maker explained that the attack took place in the early hours of the day.

“Today, Sunday 5th June 2022 at about 11:30 am, while the Church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries,” the statement issued on behalf of the Ondo Police Commissioner Oyediran Oyeyemi read.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, and started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about 4 (four) shot directly into the church.

“The CP while commiserating with the Church, families of the deceased, the people of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.”