Fayemi Suspends Presidential Campaign, Pays Condolence Visit To Owo

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has visited Owo, Owo Local Government Area where scores of Christian faithful were killed and many others injured during service on Sunday.

Fayemi, a frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), suspended his campaign on Monday in honour of the victims of the attack.

He also paid a condolence visit to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as well as to the victims at the hospital.

Thereafter, the Ekiti leader proceeded to the Palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, and the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade.

After the meeting, Fayemi summoned Ekiti State security chiefs for an emergency Security Council meeting.

The Ekiti governor also plans to convey a meeting with religious leaders in the state in a bid to effectively secure lives and properties.

See photos below: