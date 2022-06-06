Nnamani Drops Out Of APC Presidential Race, Calls For South-East Vice-Presidency

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has dropped out of the race for the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket.

He made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Nnamani said his decision was motivated by the APC’s decision not to zone the presidency to the South, specifically the South-East.

He also noted that the processes leading to the presidential primaries had been beclouded by a lack of certainty on schedules and timelines.

“This uncertainty frustrated effective campaigns and made the primary a game for those with deep pockets (mostly those in control of state funds, political offices and party structure),” Nnamani said.

He said he had been unable to market his “profile and ideas” to party delegates.

“Therefore, while I discontinue my aspiration, I wish the Party a successful primary and unity of purpose, so that we can win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

“I will continue to engage with the Party and it’s Leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after the elections.

Mr Nnamani advocated for a Vice Presidential candidate from the South-East.

“No matter the outcome of the Presidential primary, I pray that our Party does justice to the Southeast that ought to present the next presidential candidate of our Party,” he said.

“I would be glad if any of my Colleagues from the Southeast vying for the office wins the primary. Any of them can provide strong leadership to the country.”

