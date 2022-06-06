Otunba Fasawe Decries Dastardly Attack In Owo Kingdom

The Asiwaju of Owo Kingdom, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, has condemned the brigandage and carnage that killed dozens and maimed scores on Sunday in his homestead of Owo City, Ondo State.

The frontline community leader described the mayhem that cut down the lives of promising citizens, while worshipping in a Church, as “a breach of peace and provocative attack that will incur the wrath of God.”

Otunba Fasawe, in a heart-rending condolence message to the Obas and people of Owo, decried the invasion of a peace-loving people by “evil-minded foreigners who unleashed terror on Owo Kingdom.”

While appealing for calm but insisting that the culprits be caught and tried in court, Otunba Fasawe said that his people are not “cowards that be could be cowed into submission or intimidated into subjugation.”

The illustrious Owo Chief, Fasawe also commiseratex with the traditional rulers of Owo Kingdom, HRM Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the Ojomo Luda, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fasawe frowned at the unabating spate of insecurity in the country and urged relevant agencies of government, both at local and national levels, to buckle up to protect the lives and properties of the common man in Nigeria