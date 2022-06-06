Perpetrators Of Ondo Church Attack Must Face Justice – Amnesty International

Perpetrators of the Ondo church attack must face justice, Amnesty International said on Monday.

Gunmen had stormed the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State killing scores of people and injuring many others. The situation has thrown the whole into mourning with President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others condemning the attack.

While reacting to the attack in a statement issued on Monday, Media Manager of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi, called on the authorities to unravel the killers of the worshippers.

“What happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria. This tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the authorities, who must now do everything they can to ensure the perpetrators of this appalling crime face justice,” the statement read.

“This brutal attack shows a complete disregard for the right to life. Under international human rights law, the Nigerian authorities have a duty to protect the right to life of its people in all circumstances.

“Victims and their families have a right to know the truth about this shooting and to be provided with justice and reparations. Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian judicial authorities to immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation to identify the perpetrators of this crime, and to prosecute and judge them in fair trials, without recourse to the death penalty.”

Akeredolu Vows Hunt Down Of Killers

While expressing sadness over Sunday’s attack, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, vowed to hunt down the masterminds of the assault.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the attack was a personal loss.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” Governor Akeredolu said.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.”