PHOTOS: Akeredolu Visits Scene Of Owo Church Attack, Survivors In Hospitals

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has visited the scene of an attack in the Owo area of the state as well as survivors of the incident which took several lives and injured others.

Akeredolu, who cut short his trip to Abuja for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, visited the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo where the incident took place on Sunday.

The governor had vowed to go after the assailants and described the attack as a “black Sunday”.

“The attack was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society. What happened today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific!” he wrote on his Twitter handle as he shared photos of the visit.

“What we have seen in America is a child’s play to what has happened here. That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad.”

While sending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the “great massacre,” he called for calm and assured them that security agencies are in “charge”

‘We Are After Them’

“I appeal to our people to maintain calm and let the security agencies take charge. They are taking this seriously,” the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, pleaded.

“Please, don’t take laws into your hands. The perpetrators will never escape. We are after them. And I can assure you we will get them!”

