Pope ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Owo Terrorist Attack

Channels Television  
Updated June 6, 2022
Pope Francis presides over the Way of The Cross on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Colosseum monument in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

Pope Francis was “deeply saddened” by the “horrible attack” in Owo, his number two, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote in a telegram to the bishop of Ondo.

The pope assures “all those who are affected by this unspeakable act of violence of his spiritual closeness”, he said.

READ ALSO: Owo Killings An Unspeakable Evil, Perpetrators Will Face The Law – Osinbajo

Suspected terrorists had stormed the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, killing scores of worshippers while injuring others.

The incident which sent the nation into mourning has been condemned by Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors.



