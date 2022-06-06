You Are Not Alone, Obaseki Tells Ondo People

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has condoled with the people of Ondo State following the killing of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, including women and children.

Suspected terrorists had attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was also gathered that many worshippers died and several others were left injured following the incident at the church which is situated close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

Condemning the attack, the governor assured the indigenes of Ondo state saying they are not alone in their fight against insurgency and acts of terror.

“I express my condolences to my colleague, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, as well as all the people of Ondo State. Let me assure you all that in this dark and desperate time in our history as one people separated by a very intangible geographical boundary, you are not alone”.

He said this mindless act committed in a church where many gathered to seek spiritual solace and worship God has tilted the scale in our nation’s war against terror.

“I commiserate with families that lost loved ones in this act of shame which has never before been heard of in the history of Owo, a quiet and peaceful town with inextricable ties with the people of Edo State.

“You can count on our prayers, support, and cooperation as we all wade through this tough time together, as we take steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and that this cowardly act of terror is never perpetrated in our land ever again.

“Please accept my most heartfelt condolences”, he added.