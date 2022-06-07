2023 Presidency: APC Ready For Primary, No Consensus Candidate – Sule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress is ready for an election in its presidential primary.

The election comes after the party failed to emerge with a single consensus candidate.

A coalition of APC Governors had earlier recommended five aspirants – Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Speaking to Channels Television at Eagle Square, venue of the primary election, Sule said the recommendation was not intended to shield other contestants from participating in the primary.

“The Governors have no power to review the number of aspirants, not even the party,” Sule said.

“Because according to the (electoral) act, section 84, sub-section 9-10, it shows clearly that if one person says I am not going to withdraw, there must be election.

“So as far as we are concerned, we are set for election. And if all the 23 are screened by the party and allowed for election, we will conduct election.

“So the idea of pruning down or selection that Governors do is just to reduce the number of people that we intend to support in order to reduce the tension. But it’s not necessarily to force anyone to step down.

“We are still supporting five candidates.”