Advertisement

APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicholas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo

Channels Television  
Updated June 7, 2022
A combination of file photos of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Nicholas Felix.

 

A presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Felix, has stepped down for the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to emerge as the party’s candidate in the coming elections.

Felix, a Nigerian pastor based in the United States, announced that he was withdrawing from the contest to support the Vice President’s presidential ambition on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was addressing a crowd of APC faithful comprising party leaders, delegates, and other supporters at the Eagle Square, the venue of the presidential convention in the nation’s capital.

 



More on Headlines

LIVE: Delegates Set To Vote In APC Presidential Primary

Owo Terror Attack: 22 Dead, 56 On Hospital Admission – Akeredolu

[UPDATED] Akpabio, Amosun, Fayemi, Four Others Step Down For Bola Tinubu

Consensus Candidate: We Recommended Tinubu, Amaechi, Fayemi, Umahi, Osinbajo – Lalong

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV