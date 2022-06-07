APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicholas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo

A presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Felix, has stepped down for the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to emerge as the party’s candidate in the coming elections.

Felix, a Nigerian pastor based in the United States, announced that he was withdrawing from the contest to support the Vice President’s presidential ambition on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was addressing a crowd of APC faithful comprising party leaders, delegates, and other supporters at the Eagle Square, the venue of the presidential convention in the nation’s capital.