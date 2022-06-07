[UPDATED] Akpabio, Amosun, Fayemi, Bankole Step Down For Bola Tinubu

A presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday secured the support of some of his fellow aspirants to get the party’s ticket as they took turns to announce that they were stepping down for him.

These aspirants later beckoned on their teeming supporters who stormed the venue of the APC presidential primary to vote for Tinubu when it was time for the election.

First of the presidential aspirants to announce his withdrawal from the primary to support his co-contender in the race was Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Akpabio, who recently resigned his appointment as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, announced his withdrawal on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that he took the decision to step down for the APC chieftain in the interest of the party and the nation, and asked his supporters to pitch their tents with the former Lagos State governor.

The former minister was addressing a crowd of APC faithful comprising party leaders, delegates, and other supporters at the Eagle Square, the venue of the presidential convention in the nation’s capital.

I am ably qualified to be your President. But I have stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. – Godswill Akpabio#APCPresidentialPrimaries#APCSpecialConvention pic.twitter.com/aTEFGnpxUk — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 7, 2022

More to follow…