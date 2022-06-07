LIVE: APC Holds Convention To Elect Presidential Flagbearer For 2023 Polls

This is a live update page for the All Progressives Congress (APC) special convention to elect the party’s presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections. Kindly refresh this page for the latest developments.

The event, which is holding at the Eagle Square in Abuja will see 2,340 delegates queuing to choose their preferred presidential candidate.

In the lead-up to the exercise, 28 presidential hopefuls had picked the nomination and expression of interest forms, but five of them later pulled out.

Twenty-three aspirants later appeared before the APC presidential screening committee led by the party’s former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

The run-up to the special convention, which is billed to run till Wednesday, had been marred by intrigues over the zoning of the presidential ticket and consensus candidacy.

While a consensus candidate was said to have emerged on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari on his part said the delegates should be allowed to decide the party’s presidential flagbearer.

The northern APC governors also canvassed for the party’s candidate to come from the southern part of the country.

RECAP: Nnamani Drops Out Of Race

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has dropped out of the race for the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket.

He made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Monday. Nnamani said his decision was motivated by the APC’s decision not to zone the presidency to the South, specifically the South-East. READ MORE HERE.

RECAP: ‘Allow The Delegates To Decide,’ Buhari Says He Has No Anointed APC Presidential Candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choice of a presidential candidate for the governing All Progressives Congress, APC. He declared before the party’s governors of northern states that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one,”.