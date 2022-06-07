Owo Church Attack: Akeredolu Orders Flags To Fly At Half Mast In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered that flags fly at half-mast following the killing of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Gunmen had stormed the church on Sunday, killing dozens and injuring several others. The incident has since been condemned by Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and many governors.

READ ALSO: Owo Church Attack: Police Recover Three Unexploded IEDs

Akeredolu, who later visited the scene of the attack wept, vowing to unravel the perpetrators of the act.

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Richard Olatunde, the Ondo governor said flags will fly low for seven days in honour of the slain and injured victims.

“Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

According to him, the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.