Tiger Woods Says He Will Miss US Open Next Week

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not play next week’s US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

“I previously informed (organizers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.

He made the cut at Augusta National and at the PGA at Southern Hills, where he pulled out following the third-worst major round of his career.