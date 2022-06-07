UN’s Guterres Denounces Owo Attack, Calls For Arrest Of Perpetrators

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has condemned Sunday’s gory attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, by suspected terrorists.

A statement issued on Monday by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric described the attacks as repulsive

“The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the heinous attack in the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria, on 5 June that resulted in the death and injuries of scores of civilians as people gathered for the Pentecost service,” the statement read

“The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks on places of worship are abhorrent. He urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also sympathised y with, the Government and the affected by the carnage.