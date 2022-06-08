Atiku Meets PDP Governors After Tinubu’s Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met with governors of the main opposition party in Abuja.

This is coming shortly after the emergence of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television’s correspondent reports that the meeting at the Legacy House in the nation’s capital is being held behind closed doors.

Governors in attendance are Atiku’s co-contenders in the recently held PDP primaries – Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Other governors attending the meeting are Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Also not left out are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State are also in attendance as well as the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

It is the first time Abubakar will be meeting with the PDP Governors’ Forum after the party’s presidential primary.

Although details of the meeting are still unknown, it is speculated to be part of a series of moves by the main opposition party to mend fences with all aggrieved members of the party and also strategise ahead of the 2023 elections.

After the meeting ended, the PDP presidential candidate declined to speak to journalists about the outcome of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the PDP governors have resumed their meetings behind closed doors.