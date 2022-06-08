‘Long Distance Runner’: Fayemi Congratulates Tinubu On APC Presidential Ticket

Ekiti State Governor has congratulated former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Fayemi also congratulated the party leadership and the convention planning committee for the successful conduct of the special convention and presidential primary, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari for superintending over a free, fair, and credible process as national leader of the party.

READ ALSO: I Didn’t Expect To Win, Nigeria Back On Track – Tinubu

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said Tinubu’s emergence represents the collective wish of the vast majority of members of the APC, adding that the former Lagos State Governor has proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at such an important time in history.

Fayemi, who stepped down and endorsed Tinubu at the convention, described the APC flagbearer as a “long distance runner”, who has the capacity to lead the country to greater heights come 2023.

“It is a great moment for our party,” he said. “I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.

“Collectively, we shall move from this convention venue with greater determination to strengthen the party and work assiduously for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.”