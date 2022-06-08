PDP Says Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday claimed Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no chance of defeating its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu had earlier clinched the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a statement signed by spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said Tinubu had clinched the ticket “at a very great price.”

It described the APC as “a fraudulent contraption that brought in the failed, corrupt and rudderless administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“Our Party also sympathizes with Asiwaju for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 Presidential election,” the PDP said.

“Asiwaju will soon realize that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackies, from whom he bought the APC Presidential ticket.”