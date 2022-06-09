2023 Polls: Ensure Speedy Registration Of Nigerians, Peter Obi Charges INEC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, ex-Anambra Governor has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a speedy registration of Nigerians.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate made the call via his Twitter handle on Thursday, as the deadline for the registration of the new Permanent Voter Cards draws close.

Earlier, the electoral body extended the deadline for online registration for new PVCs from May 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022. It however insisted that the deadline for all registrations is on June 30.

READ ALSO: We Only Recognise Peter Obi’s Labour Party Faction – NLC

Taking to Twitter, Obi said his call is to enable millions of Nigerians to exercise their constitutional rights.

“Information reaching me indicates that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on INEC to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them to exercise their voting rights,” his tweet read.

Prior to now, many Nigerians have expressed their frustration over the inability to get their PVC within the timeframe stipulated by INEC for the exercise.