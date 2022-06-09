2023 Polls: ‘We Are All Now Your Soldiers,’ APC NWC Assures Tinubu Of Support

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday pledged its support to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Led by the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, the committee visited Tinubu to congratulate him and give assurance that the party’s leadership would work assiduously to deliver him as president.

“We are here visiting you to join you in thanking God for giving you to us and to all Nigerians, by making you the presidential flagbearer of our party for the 2023 election,” Senator Abdullahi was quoted as saying in a statement by Tinubu’s media office.

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president. Our party has spoken loud and clear; and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on our oars until we have delivered you as president,” he added.

Tinubu, in his response, thanked the chairman and members of the NWC for the visit, saying he was honoured by their action.

According to him, they are all members of the same party, and as such, belong to the same progressive family.

“I appreciate your visit; I truly feel as if I am with family members,” the APC presidential candidate said. “I want to thank every one of you individually and collectively. You have formed a very dynamic team in a short period of time.

“You have sent jitters to other parties that our party remains united, and you must continue to live up to expectations. Today, as I have done throughout my campaign, I assure you that I am ready to reciprocate and vindicate our efforts in making the ultimate sacrifice: relentless public service to our beloved nation.

“We have begun a new story of greatness and prosperity in the history of our nation. You helped me to complete the introduction, we must now work together to etch the substance of the book itself. Our book will not be complete until you have delivered me as president.”

Tinubu also described the APC chairman as a straightforward, focused, and courageous man with whom he worked together as a fellow governor in the ‘Class of 1999 Governors’ of which he said he was the youngest.

“I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party,” he added. “We must work together; we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed. We must not allow it.”

Among the NWC members who joined the chairman on the visit were Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu; National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka; National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu; National Woman Leader, Dr Betta Edu, and National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel.

Others included National Vice Chairman (South-West), Dr Isaac Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom, and National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu.