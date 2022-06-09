BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation via a live broadcast at 7:00 am on Sunday.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a Thursday morning briefing at a radio house in Abuja where he detailed activities to mark this year’s celebration.

He said the broadcast will be centred on the celebration of Democracy Day on June 12th, 2022.

The minister listed some of the activities lined up for the Democracy celebration including a public lecture at the National Mosque on Friday and Jumat prayers on the same date and venue.

According to him, this will be followed by the President’s address and a church service at the National Christian Centre at 3 pm on Sunday.

There will also be a Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday morning.

The minister, did not, however, say if Monday will be declared a public holiday as this year’s Democracy Day falls on a Sunday. He, instead, said only the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, could make such an announcement.

He assured that all events will be held and there will be no security breaches.