Angry Youths Set Motorcycles Ablaze In Lagos After Bike Accident Kills One

Youths at Jakande Estate, Isolo, on Thursday set ablaze over 20 commercial motorcycles, better known as okada after a fatal accident killed one person.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred after a rider plying a one-way route reportedly knocked down a pedestrian who died immediately.

In retaliation, youths in the area hijacked motorcycles in sight and set them on fire.

While reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told Channels Television that the Divisional Police Officer in the area Folorunsho Gabriel responded to the emergency immediately, rescuing the suspect from the mob attack and evacuating the corpse from the scene.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill 32, Destroy Houses In Fresh Kaduna Attack

“The Police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from lynching. The Police immediately took the rider to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, a mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders,” he added.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Normalcy has returned to the area as security operatives are on the ground to forestall further mob action.