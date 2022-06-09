Ivory Coast Arrests 30 In Cocaine Swoop

Police in Ivory Coast have arrested around 30 people after making a massive cocaine haul in two port cities, the public prosecutor said on Thursday.

Police made the arrests after seizing more than two tonnes of the drug in Abidjan and San Pedro in April, prosecutor Richard Adou told AFP.

“This is an international inquiry which involves South America, Africa, Europe,” he said, adding that further details would be given at a press conference at a later date.

The street value of the haul is put at 41 billion CFA francs ($67 million).

Ivory Coast has become a reputed transit hub for South American cocaine heading for Europe.

Last year, police seized a 1.56-tonne consignment and in 2020, more than 400 kilos (880 pounds) were found aboard a freighter that had sailed from Brazil.