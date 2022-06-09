Advertisement

Owo Attack: Ondo Govt Opens Account For Donations

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2022
Scene of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo where scores of worshippers were killed in Ondo State on June 5, 2022.

 

 

The Ondo State Government has opened an account to receive donations from people who may wish to assist the victims of the terrorist attack in Owo, Ondo State.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olatunde.

He commended the donations received so far while calling on well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies willing to assist the victims of the terrorist attack may do so in the following account:

ACCOUNT NAME- ODSG- OWO TERRORIST ATTACK RELIEF FUND.
ACCOUNT NO -1401203148
BANK: PROVIDUS BANK

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured that the state government on its part will remain unshaken in committing its resources to the security of lives and property.

He noted that efforts are deepened to ensure that the survivors of the attack at various hospitals are given the best medical care.

 



