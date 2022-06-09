Advertisement

South African Boxer Buthelezi Dies From Brain Injury

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2022
Simiso Buthelezi, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during a boxing match, has died.

 

 

 

Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi, 24, died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a fight at the weekend in Durban, Boxing South Africa (BSA) said on Wednesday.

A 10-round World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round.

He was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma after it was discovered he had bleeding on the brain, but died on Tuesday.

BSA added that there will be an independent medical review of the tragedy while trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said Buthelezi was perfectly healthy during the build-up to the bout.



