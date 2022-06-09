‘Third Force’ Will Win 2023 Election – SDP Candidate

Flagbearer for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Adebayo Adewole, says he is confident that his party will emerge top among the ‘third force’ political parties, seeking to overthrow the other two leading political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Beyond that, he is very optimistic that his party, representing the ‘third force’, will win in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Adewole expressed his optimism during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, while responding to questions about his party’s readiness for the elections.

