Umahi, Sule Congratulate Tinubu On Victory At APC Presidential Primary

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has continued to receive more goodwill messages following his victory at the party’s presidential primary.

Two days after he emerged the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party, Tinubu’s co-contender in the primary, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, as well as Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, congratulated him.

“I, Engineer David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Governor of Ebonyi State, heartily congratulate the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your overwhelming victory in the just concluded presidential primary election,” Governor Umahi said.

He assured Tinubu that the Ebonyi State chapter of the party, including himself and all stakeholders would support the former Lagos State governor and all the candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The governor equally commended all aspirants and the APC National Working Committee for the smooth conduct of the presidential primary election which he described as a fair process.

“I encourage the leaders and members of our party to come together to support the party for a victorious journey in the 2023 elections,” he added.

Governor Sule, on his part, celebrated Tinubu for what he termed a landslide victory at the APC special convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

“There is no doubt that Senator Asiwaju Tinubu possesses the requisite experience and political sagacity to represent the APC and go on to win the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

“Even more heart-warming is your posture that you bear no grudges against equally credible party men who contested with you. At this time, let me call on the leadership and members of our great party at all levels to quickly close ranks to confront the task ahead.”

The governor also congratulated and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing ground for all aspirants and for his love for the party and the country.

According to him, the President’s selfless disposition and leadership have provided the solution that will strengthen the party and put it firmly on the path to victory at the polls in 2023.

Similarly, Governor Sule commended the National Working Committee of the party chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the delegates, and all those who contributed to the success of the special convention.

“On our part, we pledge to continue to support you and our great party at all times,” he said.