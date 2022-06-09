Uzodimma Hails Tinubu, Says Buhari Will Hand Over To A Worthy Successor

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has hailed Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to a worthy successor.

Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of the just concluded APC Special Convention/Presidential Primary, called on other presidential aspirants to close ranks and work hard towards Tinubu’s victory in next year’s general elections.

He also commended President Buhari for the role he played in the smooth conduct of the party’s primary election.

“I will also want to use this medium to congratulate our dear President, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR who has always shown great leadership qualities in all situations,” the statement read.

“In my capacity as the Chairman of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primaries 2022, I want to call on my brothers who were aspirants during the presidential primary to close ranks; the primary election is over and a winner has emerged, now is time to work together to support our flagbearer to win the 2023 presidential election.”

Read the full statement below: