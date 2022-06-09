Wike Reappoints Sacked Chief Of Staff, To Swear In New Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reappointed his immediate past Chief of Staff, Mr Chukwuemeka Woke.

Woke’s reappointment was announced in a statement on Thursday by the special assistant to Governor Wike on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the reappointment of Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt,” the statement said.

Governor Wike relieved Woke of his appointment as chief of staff two weeks ago when he dissolved the Rivers State Executive Council.

No reason was given for the decision to remove Woke from the position he has held since 2015 when the governor assumed office.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike is expected to swear in three commissioners-designate who were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly last week.

The commissioners-designate include a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Zaccheaus Adangor who previously served as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state, and Isaac Kamalu who was the Commissioner for Finance in the dissolved cabinet.

The third person to be sworn in as commissioner is Dakorinama Alabo George-Kelly who previously served as Governor Wike’s special adviser on special projects.