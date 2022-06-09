Zelensky Calls For Russia To Be Expelled From UN Agriculture Agency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for Russia to be expelled from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, blaming Moscow for spurring the global grain crisis by invading his country.

“There can’t be any discussion on prolonging Russia’s membership in the FAO. What is there for Russia to do if they are causing hunger for at least 400 million, or potentially more than a billion people?” Zelensky said during an OECD meeting.