Advertisement

Zelensky Calls For Russia To Be Expelled From UN Agriculture Agency

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2022
Ukraine leader urges Russian soldiers to lay down arms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kyiv early on February 25, 2022. Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, 
Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

 

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for Russia to be expelled from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, blaming Moscow for spurring the global grain crisis by invading his country.

“There can’t be any discussion on prolonging Russia’s membership in the FAO. What is there for Russia to do if they are causing hunger for at least 400 million, or potentially more than a billion people?” Zelensky said during an OECD meeting.



More on World News

Nearly 5m Ukrainians Registered As Refugees In Europe – UN

Schoolgirl Tells Congress Of Playing Dead To Survive Texas Massacre

Mexican Mega-Church Leader Sentenced For Child Sex Abuse

Trump To Testify In New York Fraud Probe 

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV