Owo Attack: We Remain Steadfast In Supporting Nigeria To Enhance Security – US Govt

The US government has condoled with the Governor and residents of Ondo State over the last Sunday’s terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, and assured of its steadfastness in supporting Nigeria to enhance security in the country.

The attack left about 40 people killed, 61 others fighting for their lives in the hospital and 26 others have been discharged.

In a letter to the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, dated 7th June 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the USA extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, and the Owo community.

The USA condemned the attack in the strongest terms while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter reads:” On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country.

“Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Meanwhile, The National security Council says the Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the attack.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said this on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja.

He disclosed that security agencies, particularly the police, have been directed to apprehend the perpetrators. The former governor said the attack has no ethnic-religious connection, affirming that the group’s activity has nothing to do with religion.

The council, according to him, is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy and has directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of the incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.