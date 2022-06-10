Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Zamfara

One suspected case of monkeypox has been reportedly in Zamfara State.

This is according to the Zamfara State Government, noting that health personnel is currently examining the situation to ascertain if it is a confirmed case.

The State Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Abubakar said though there is no confirmed case of monkeypox in the State, the ministry has put in place measures to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

Abubakar disclosed this at a roundtable meeting with the media partners organised by the Zamfara State Primary Healthcare Board in Gusau, the state Capital

Represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry Aliyu Mohammed, the Commissioner added that all hands are on deck to ensure the safety of all Residents from any disease

He said the state government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure a virus-free Community.

According to him, the government’s plans are underway to acquire drones that will help in the delivery of medical consumables to Hospitals in troubled areas.

He further added that Insecurity is one of the major challenges in ensuring full health coverage in the state.