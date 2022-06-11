Kidnapped Ebonyi Govt House Cameraman Regains Freedom

The kidnapped cameraman attached to the Ebonyi State Government House Uchenna Nwube has regained freedom from his abductors.

A source, who confirmed the development to Channels Television on Saturday, said Nwude was freed after the abductors were given an unspecified sum of money. The source, however, explained that the amount was a shortfall from the N50m earlier demanded by the kidnappers.

The Ebonyi State Police Command is yet to confirm his release as of the time of publishing this report.

Mr Nwube is said to be in a police station in Enugu. The photographer was abducted along the Okigwe-Aba-Enugu road on Wednesday evening.